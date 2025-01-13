Over 1,043 Hectares Cleared Of Mines By ANAMA
The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has
released new statistics on the demining operations conducted in the
liberated territories, Azernews reports.
ANAMA noted between January 3rd and January 12th, demining
efforts in the regions of Tartar, Agdere, Kelbajar, Agdam, Khocali,
Khankendi, Khojavand, Laçın, Shusha, Fuzuli, Qubadli, Jabrayil, and
Zangilan resulted in the neutralization of 192 anti-personnel
mines, 55 anti-tank mines, and 567 unexploded ordnance pieces.
During this period, a total of 1,043.2 hectares of land were
cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, ensuring safer living
conditions for the returning residents.
The demining operations are part of Azerbaijan's broader efforts
to restore and develop the liberated territories, providing a safer
environment for the people who are returning to their homes. The
comprehensive state support and decisiveness have been crucial in
these efforts, with the government ensuring that necessary
infrastructure, such as roads and essential services, are in place
to support the resettlement process.
The successful clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance is a
significant step towards the region's recovery and development,
allowing for the safe return of displaced families and the revival
of agricultural and industrial activities.
