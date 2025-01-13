Giftify, Inc. Powers CVS Gift Card Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) White Label Partnership Enters its 2 nd Year

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the“Company”), the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and with a focus on incentives and rewards in retail, dining & entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce its white label partnership with CVS, powering their CVS Gift Card Exchange is now entering its 2nd year.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc., commented,“We are pleased to enter our second year working together with CVS in enabling their gift card exchange program. More and more retailers are aligning with our vision in that when they're well-chosen, gift cards are probably the best, most versatile gifts anyone could receive. But if you've been given a gift card to a store or restaurant that you don't enjoy, it can feel like a burden weighing down your wallet. The option to trade in your unwanted gift cards online is a win-win for all.”

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, and is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words“believe,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Giftify, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Giftify, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

