Health Catalyst Partners With Databricks To Elevate Next-Gen Healthcare Data Sharing And Analytics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT ), a leading provider of data and analytics and services to healthcare organizations, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to advance healthcare data sharing and analytics with a configurable solution designed specifically for healthcare organizations.

Health Catalyst will use Delta Sharing for secure, cross-platform healthcare data sharing. Delta Sharing is Databricks' open-source approach that enables customers to share live data across platforms, clouds, and regions with strong security and governance. Paired with Health Catalyst's Ignite TM platform-which integrates seamlessly with various cloud platforms and third-party applications-this joint solution leverages healthcare-specific data models, advanced analytics, and secure access. This allows healthcare organizations to accelerate insights and gain healthcare-ready data without the complexity or cost of building a solution from scratch.

Health Catalyst brings unparalleled healthcare intelligence, integrating clinical, financial, operational, and regulatory expertise into every layer of data analytics, while Databricks provides cutting-edge technical infrastructure optimized for high-scale data processing. Together, Health Catalyst is empowered to offer its clients a solution that not only handles the technical demands of large-scale data management but also addresses the unique challenges of healthcare data, ensuring it is ready to use in real-world healthcare scenarios.

"As more healthcare organizations look to build data intelligence, we've been impressed by Health Catalyst's innovative approach to data management and data sharing," said Michael Sanky, Global Industry GTM Leader, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Databricks. "Our partnership will leverage the benefits of Health Catalyst Ignite and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help our customers make faster, smarter decisions with real-time data they can trust and enable real-time data exchange across platforms with Delta Sharing."

This strategic partnership delivers a fully integrated solution that makes healthcare data more actionable, eliminating the traditional barriers of siloed data and complex infrastructure management. By combining forces, Health Catalyst and Databricks are giving healthcare organizations the tools to focus on what matters most-using data to improve outcomes and operational efficiency.

"We're thrilled to have a partner in Databricks as we design agile solutions to support healthcare," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "By integrating their world-class infrastructure with Health Catalyst's healthcare expertise and technology, we're enabling organizations to derive insights faster and more effectively, without the burden of managing the technology themselves. This allows healthcare teams to focus on delivering better care."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT ) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst's offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem Health Catalyst IgniteTM, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.

Media Contact:

Amanda Flanders

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

808.743.1781

SOURCE Health Catalyst

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED