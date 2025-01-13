ACB Registers DA Case Against Retired SE, R & B

“Jammu and Kashmir Anti Bureau conducted a verification into the allegation that Riyaz Ahmad Parray, retired Superintending Engineer PWD (R&B), resident of Hygam Baramulla has amassed huge assets, by indulging in corrupt practices,” a statement said.

The verification revealed that the suspect public servant during service period has acquired properties in shape of immovable/movable at Hygam, Srinagar, Jammu

and Delhi and has also made huge investments/expenditures which are disproportionate to his known sources of income, the statement reads.

“It was found during probe that the accused public servant has intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period of his office & the expenditures incurred and the value of assets acquired/raised by the accused during service period have been found prima facie disproportionate to his known sources of income. Accordingly, a Case FIR No. 01/2025 under section 13 (1) (b) r/w 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (As amended in 2018) was registered at PS ACB Baramulla against the accused Riyaz Ahmad Parrey, retired Superintendent Engineer, PWD (R&B) and the investigation of the case was initiated,” the ACB statement added.

During the course of investigation search warrants were obtained from court and searches were conducted at all locations inside as well as outside UT of J&K at Delhi, Jammu, during which various incriminating documents related to property acquisition were collected and seized in presence of independent witnesses, the statement added.

It was found that suspect has raised /accumulated properties and made various expenditures, some of the details include Flat 3 BHK at Greater Kailash Jammu, Flat 3 BHK at Chhatarpur enclave phase 2nd Delhi, House at Residency road Jammu, House at Hygam, Sopore,





Palatial House at Bagh-e-Mehtab Srinagar, Shopping Complex at Hygam Sopore housing some business establishments including J&K Bank Branch Hygam, 04 Shops at Hygam housing business units,

Land measuring 2 Kanals at National Highway Baramulla village Bulgam, Land measuring 17 Kanals 9.5 Marlas at Dodan Hygam Baramulla, Land measuring 2 Kanals 9 Marlas situated at Kaidub Hygam Baramulla

Possession of vehicles- TATA Safari, Hyundai i10 ,Wagnor

& Tractor John Deere, Five FDs amounting to Rs. 88 lacs in J&K bank, HDFC Bank, Policies amounting to Rs 35, Health insurance policies amounting to Rs 10 lac and huge expenditures incurred on re-payments of bank loans etc.

Further investigation in the case is going on, the statement added.

