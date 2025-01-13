Justdial Reports Record Quarterly Revenue with 8.4% YoY Growth in Q3 FY25

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 13, 2025: Justdial, India’s no.1 local search engine achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q3 FY25, further solidifying its position as a leader in the digital services. Reporting a revenue of ₹287.3 crores, with a robust year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.4%, this milestone reflects the continued trust and confidence of vendors in Justdial’s platform. More businesses are recognizing the unparalleled value and consistent results delivered by the brand.

Operating EBITDA stood at ₹86.6 crores, marking an impressive YoY increase of 43.4%. This robust performance demonstrates the company’s ability to achieve top line growth while maintaining a strong focus on operational efficiency. Meanwhile, net profit stood at ₹131.3 crores, registering a healthy YoY growth of 42.7%. This solid growth in profitability reflects Justdial’s disciplined financial strategies and its commitment to creating value for its stakeholders

Justdial continues to serve as an indispensable resource for millions seeking trusted and reliable local services. The platform recorded a significant 15.3% YoY growth in user traffic this quarter with 47.5 million businesses listed on its platform. This milestone highlights Justdial's unwavering commitment to innovation, strategic execution, and delivering tangible results for both users and business partners.

Mr. Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer, Justdial, commented, “Our focus remains on driving top-line growth while maintaining operational efficiency, as reflected in our Q3 results. By enhancing our offerings for users and providing businesses with easy-to-use, advanced tools, we are creating sustainable growth for all stakeholders. Stories of growth of small and medium businesses through Justdial continues to inspire us to keep pushing boundaries and unlock opportunities for MSMEs”

Justdial’s success this quarter has been driven by a series of strategic initiatives. A key emphasis was placed on enriching platform content to drive traffic. This included the creation of in-depth information, comprehensive catalogs, Buying guides and Price ranges for different services. By expanding the volume and quality of information, Justdial has enabled users to make more informed decisions, while significantly increasing visibility and opportunities of growth for Business owners.

The company also prioritized empowering SMEs by introducing tools designed to simplify campaign management and streamline lead conversion processes. These user-friendly features allow businesses to optimize their time and resources.

In addition, Justdial is transforming its sales strategy from cold calling to a targeted, multi-platform approach, using social media, email, messaging apps, and in-platform interactions to engage businesses at various stages of the buying journey. This aims to achieve a cost-effective sales process by building channels of high potential leads. This shift has driven stronger monetization outcomes while building a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

