Micro LED Display Market To Reach 34.6 Million Units By 2031 Reports Omdia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following reports in February 2024 that Apple postponed its micro LED display project for its watch, some set brands and related suppliers have slowed their development of associated components and equipment. As a result, Omdia has significantly revised its forecast

compared to projections made earlier in 2024.

Despite some delays, many players continue to aggressively develop micro LED display technology. Omdia forecasts that

shipments in the micro LED display market will reach 1.7 million by 2027, driven primarily by

light-emitting diode on-silicon backplane (LEDoS) in ultra small sized display device such as extended

reality (XR) devices,

particularly

smart-glasses designed for

outdoor. By 2031,

XR devices are expected to account for 24.4% of the micro LED display market.

"Smart-glasses

require light-weight designs, low-power consumption and high readability under sunlight," said Jerry Kang, Senior Research Manager at Omdia . "A few LEDoS suppliers have already achieved diagonal sizes as small as 0.15-inch, making them more suitable for lightweight on smart-glasses compared to other display technologies."

In 2024, numerous display manufacturers unveiled

new

micro LED display prototypes,

that mainly targeted automotive, public displays, and virtual studios. This

trend suggests that suppliers are anticipating

greater adoption of micro LED displays in niche applications.

"Due to the low -cost competitiveness, many display suppliers are focusing on penetrating product segments where OLED or LCD struggle to meet customer demands for specific display sizes and performance," said Kang. "Simultaneously, several component and equipment suppliers are proactively introducing advanced technologies to enhance the manufacturing of micro LED displays."

Omdia's 'Micro LED Display Market Tracker – 4Q 2024' provides valuable insights into technology trends and market developments in the micro LED display industry. The report covers market growth forecasts, cost analyses, and technical outlooks across the supply chain, panel manufacturers, and set brands.

