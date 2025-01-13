Trump posts footage branding Netanyahu ‘a deep, dark SOB’

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald recently shared a on his Truth Social featuring an interview with economist Jeffrey Sachs, where Sachs calls Israeli Prime “a deep, dark son of a b***h.” In the two-minute video, Sachs accuses former US President Barack of arming jihadists in Syria and criticizes former President George Bush for the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Sachs further claims Netanyahu influenced Bush into initiating the war and continues to push for US military involvement in Syria and Iran.



Trump, who was a strong ally of Netanyahu during his presidency, had previously been described as the most pro-Israel US president in history. He implemented sanctions on Iran, moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, and brokered the Abraham Accords, which led to normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab nations. However, Trump’s relationship with Netanyahu soured in late 2020 after Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory before Trump had acknowledged Biden’s win.



Although Trump and Netanyahu had a falling out after the 2020 election, they have since rekindled their communication. Netanyahu recently described a positive discussion with Trump about the ongoing Gaza conflict. However, the Israeli Prime Minister will not be attending Trump’s inauguration later this month, according to an aide.

MENAFN13012025000045015687ID1109083921