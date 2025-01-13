Zelensky announces UK leader to visit Ukraine

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that UK Prime Keir Starmer will soon visit Kyiv to discuss the potential deployment of an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine. This idea has been raised by several Western leaders, particularly following a hypothetical ceasefire with Russia, which US President-elect Donald has pledged to negotiate after taking office on January 20.



Zelensky revealed the news after a meeting of countries supporting Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, noting that while French President Emmanuel initiated the peacekeeping proposal, the UK is also supportive. Zelensky did not specify when Starmer’s visit would take place, but sources suggest it could occur in the coming weeks. Starmer had previously welcomed Zelensky to London in July and again in October.



The announcement came as Starmer met with Macron at the UK’s Chequers retreat, where they reiterated their strong support for Ukraine and discussed ensuring the country's position in 2025. Meanwhile, Starmer is facing domestic criticism over his handling of the migrant ‘grooming gangs’ scandal, an issue brought to attention by Elon Musk, an ally of Donald Trump.



While Starmer’s upcoming visit focuses on peacekeeping talks, Trump has promised to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Although details of his plan remain unclear, it is speculated that it could involve the deployment of EU troops, but not under NATO command. Macron had previously suggested sending French and other NATO forces to support Ukraine, but most European members of the US-led bloc rejected this proposal.



The US and its allies have provided over $200 billion in military and financial aid to Ukraine but have maintained that they are not directly involved in the conflict. Russia, however, views this support as de facto NATO involvement and insists that any peace settlement requires Ukraine to adopt a neutral, demilitarized government that recognizes Russia's territorial claims.

