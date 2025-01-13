Lebanon Completes First Round Of Consultations To Select New PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The first round of the binding parliamentary consultations President Joseph Aoun is holding to designate a new prime has ended.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received eight votes, while Nawaf Salam secured 12 votes.

NNA added that the second and final round would begin at 2:00 p.m.

Lebanese stipulates that the President of the country names the prime minister-designate in consultation with the Speaker of Parliament based on the results of binding parliamentary consultations officially presented to him. (pickup previous)

