Lebanon Completes First Round Of Consultations To Select New PM
Date
1/13/2025 7:04:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The first round of the binding parliamentary consultations President Joseph Aoun is holding to designate a new prime Minister has ended.
According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received eight votes, while Nawaf Salam secured 12 votes.
NNA added that the second and final round would begin at 2:00 p.m.
Lebanese constitution stipulates that the President of the country names the prime minister-designate in consultation with the Speaker of Parliament based on the results of binding parliamentary consultations officially presented to him. (pickup previous)
ayb
MENAFN13012025000071011013ID1109083765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.