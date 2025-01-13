ISL 2024-25: Flying FC Goa Aim To Extend Unbeaten Run Against Northeast United

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 13 (IANS) FC Goa will lock horns with NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic in Guwahati on Tuesday. FC Goa will aim to extend their unbeaten away record in the league, while NorthEast United FC will look to maintain their strong home form against the Gaurs.

NorthEast United FC have been in fine run, going unbeaten in their last four league games (W2 D2), scoring nine goals while conceding just three during this stretch. Meanwhile, FC Goa are on a seven-game unbeaten run away from home (W4 D3), matching their longest such streak in the competition's history.

NorthEast United FC have won and lost twice each in their last seven home games, drawing the other three matches. The home team is the highest-scoring side in the ISL, netting 30 times as Alaaeddine Ajaraie leads the charge for them by finding the back of the net on 15 occasions. This shows that they have been competitive at home, but results have not swayed in their favour consistently.

Currently, the Gaurs are fourth in the table with 26 points from 14 matches, securing seven victories and five draws. The Highlanders follow them in fifth place, notching 23 points from 15 encounters, securing six wins and five draws. FC Goa aren't too far off in the goal-scoring aspect, notching 28 goals, and Armando Sadiku has netted nine of them.

Defensively, FC Goa and NorthEast United FC have been fairly similar too, conceding 19 and 21 strikes respectively this season. Both these sides will be eager to strengthen their spots in the top-6, with just six points separating the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (23) and the ninth-placed Kerala Blasters FC (17).

NorthEast United FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa asked his players to embrace patience in the coming match.“FC Goa are a very good team. It will be a very difficult and tactical match. We will need to have a lot of patience,” he said.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez appreciated his team for getting positive results in the last few matches.“After the break, it has been difficult for teams to get points. We cannot be satisfied by our position, but we have won more points (in the time period),” he said.

In 21 ISL matches between these two teams, FC Goa have won six matches, whereas NorthEast United FC have emerged victorious four times. 11 games have produced draws.