Bonyan Expands Portfolio With Acquisition Of Grade A Office Building In New Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Bonyan for Development and Trade, a leading independent company, has successfully acquired an 8,178 sqm Grade A office building at Park Street Edition in New Cairo. The deal, finalized in December 2024, strengthens Bonyan's position in one of the city's most sought-after and high-demand locations.

This marks Bonyan's third purchase of Grade A office spaces in the past 13 months, bringing its total acquisitions to 16,436 sqm. With this latest addition, Bonyan now owns a total of 10 commercial assets across East and West Cairo, further solidifying its standing as one of Egypt's largest and most dynamic commercial real estate owners.

Bonyan's investment strategy is focused on acquiring high-quality commercial properties in prime locations, ensuring robust rental income potential and long-term capital appreciation that is resilient to inflation.

Tarek Abdelrahman, CEO of Bonyan, commented:“This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our strategy to offer both institutional and individual investors access to a diversified, professionally managed real estate portfolio. We remain dedicated to creating long-term value for our stakeholders and reinforcing our reputation as a trusted leader in Egypt's commercial real estate market.”



