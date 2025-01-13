UAE: Top 10 Discounts, Food Deals Offered To Residents This Emirati Women's Day

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Over the years, Emirati women have made remarkable strides in a number of different fields, playing pivotal roles in the nation's development. In the workforce, Emirati women hold leadership positions across government, business, science, arts, and culture, showcasing their capabilities even in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

Emirati Women's Day, celebrated on August 28, honours these incredible contributions and achievements of Emirati women. In recognition of their enduring impact, many businesses across the UAE are offering special promotions and deals to celebrate this occasion.

From exclusive discounts to unique experiences, here's a roundup of the best offers available for Emirati Women's Day this year.

Grand Club Lounge

Celebrate Emirati Women's Day in style this year by treating yourself to an elegant day in the Grand Club Lounge, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection. On August 28, enjoy a relaxing day with a carefully prepared afternoon tea that includes delectable pastries including cakes, scones, and sandwiches, along with the expansive views of the surrounding skyline that include a breathtaking view of the Dubai Eye.

Bisou

Bisou Restaurant is offering a limited-edition meal in honour of Emirati Women's Day, marking this momentous event. This unique menu, which goes live on August 28 for a two-week period, is more than just a memorable dinner, it's an honour to the efforts of Emirati women, who have shaped this country.

Every female guest at the restaurant will receive flowers from flowwow on the day of the event!

Casa Aire Wellness

The Emirati Women's Day package from Casa Aire Wellness promises to make for a refreshing self-care day for women. The package includes a custom facial and a Korean head spa with a full body massage, priced at Dh1,200 for one person or Dh2,200 for two. In addition, there is a 20 per cent discount on manicures, pedicures, and eyelash treatments.

The Smash Room

Exclusively for Emirati women only, The Smash Room is giving 30 per cent off all of its packages and add-ons. The deal, which is only available in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on August 28, is ideal for Emirati ladies looking for a unique, stress-busting way to commemorate the day.

Th8 Palm Dubai

Th8 Palm Dubai, situated on Palm Jumeirah, is inviting guests to indulge in a sophisticated afternoon tea experience at the gorgeous Mimo Café in honour of Emirati Women's Day. On August 28, from 4pm to 6pm, Mimo Café will be providing an exceptional 50 per cent discount on its Dh188 afternoon tea package.

This deal offers the ideal chance to indulge in a posh treat, whether you're celebrating with family or meeting up with friends.

Dukes the Palm

Dukes the Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, is offering women an exclusive 50 per cent discount on their entire bill when they dine at any of the hotel's F&B venues, including the renowned Great British Restaurant and Khyber. This offer, running on August 28 from 12pm to 7pm, is the ideal way for ladies to treat themselves to a fine dining experience at an affordable price.

SHI Hospitality

SHI Hospitality Group is celebrating the remarkable women of the UAE with a special tribute across its distinguished dining venues. In recognition of the extraordinary accomplishments and resilience of Emirati women, MOLI by SHI, the upscale Chinese restaurant in Dubai Hills Business Park, and SHI on Bluewaters Island will be offering a complimentary dessert from their signature menu to all female guests on August 28.

The St Regis Downtown

Located on the fifth floor of The St Regis Downtown Dubai, The St Regis Spa is offering a special pampering experience for UAE ladies in honour of Emirati Women's Day. On August 28, guests who book any 60-minute or longer facial treatment will receive a complimentary 15-minute cryo eye contour treatment and a traditional manicure. Advance reservations are required.

Leva Hotel

Celebrate Emirati Women's Day with LEVA Hotel by benefiting from their exclusive offers that pay tribute to the extraordinary women of the UAE. Use the promo code GSTLV when booking online at LEVA Hotel to enjoy 20 per cent off their best available rates for stays from August 28 to August 31.

But that's not all! Indulge in a 20 per cent discount on all food and beverages at Sven's Baker's Kitchen, located within the hotel. Additionally, you can benefit from a 20 per cent discount on bookings for Chef Sven's Baking Class-perfect for anyone looking to sharpen their culinary skills and gain hands-on experience.

Hyde Dubai

On August 28, Hyde Dubai is offering women two fantastic deals. At Katsuya, enjoy a Buy One Get One Free promotion and learn the art of sushi-making in an exclusive sushi masterclass.

Alternatively, take advantage of a special 40 per cent discount on select massage treatments at Cinq Mondes Spa, available from August 26 to September 1.

...