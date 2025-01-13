عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Soccer Games For Monday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


1/13/2025 5:00:31 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, January 2, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.

From intense domestic league clashes to youth tournaments, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.

Key fixtures include matches from the Copinha youth tournament, Serie A, La Lig , FA Cup, and friendly matches.

With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.


Copinha: Brazil's Youth Talent Showcase
Morning Matches


  • 10:00 AM: Ibrachina x Barra-SC
  • 11:00 AM: Grêmio x Marcílio Dias
  • 11:00 AM: XV de Piracicaba x Ceará
  • 11:00 AM: Sport x Oeste
  • 11:00 AM: Goiás x Vitória da Conquista
  • 11:00 AM: Flamengo-SP x Náutico

Afternoon Games

  • 3:00 PM: América-MG x Fortaleza
  • 3:00 PM: Vasco x Juventus da Mooca
  • 3:00 PM: Ituano x Sfera
  • 3:00 PM: Zumbi-AL x Suzano
  • 3:00 PM: Santo André x Vila Nova
  • 5:00 PM: Audax-SP x Votoraty
  • 5:30 PM: Corinthians x Falcon-SE

Evening Fixtures

  • 7:30 PM: Novorizontino x Athletico
  • 7:30 PM: Palmeiras x Referência
  • 9:45 PM: Red Bull Bragantino x Flamengo

International Highlights
FA Cup

  • 4:30 PM: Millwall x Dagenham

Serie A

  • 4:45 PM: Monza x Fiorentina

La Liga

  • 5:00 PM: Real Sociedad x Villarreal

Süperlig

  • 2:00 PM: Konyaspor x Fenerbahçe

Friendly Matches

  • 8:00 PM: Racing x Defensa y Justicia
  • 10:00 PM: San Lorenzo x Nacional

Other Leagues
Sergipano

  • 7:00 PM: Confiança x Guarany Porto da Folha

Paraibano

  • 8:15 PM: Picuiense x Sousa

Football fans can catch these exciting matches through various broadcast channels, including Sportv, Youtube/@paulistao, Youtube/@CazeTV, ESPN, and Disney+. Some matches may also be available on pay-per-view platforms or official league websites.

Soccer Games for Monday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast

MENAFN13012025007421016031ID1109083126


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search