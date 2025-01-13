Soccer Games For Monday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
Date
1/13/2025 5:00:31 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, January 2, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to youth tournaments, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Copinha youth tournament, Serie A, La Lig , FA Cup, and friendly matches.
With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Copinha: Brazil's Youth Talent Showcase
Morning Matches
10:00 AM: Ibrachina x Barra-SC
11:00 AM: Grêmio x Marcílio Dias
11:00 AM: XV de Piracicaba x Ceará
11:00 AM: Sport x Oeste
11:00 AM: Goiás x Vitória da Conquista
11:00 AM: Flamengo-SP x Náutico
Afternoon Games
3:00 PM: América-MG x Fortaleza
3:00 PM: Vasco x Juventus da Mooca
3:00 PM: Ituano x Sfera
3:00 PM: Zumbi-AL x Suzano
3:00 PM: Santo André x Vila Nova
5:00 PM: Audax-SP x Votoraty
5:30 PM: Corinthians x Falcon-SE
Evening Fixtures
7:30 PM: Novorizontino x Athletico
7:30 PM: Palmeiras x Referência
9:45 PM: Red Bull Bragantino x Flamengo
International Highlights
FA Cup
4:30 PM: Millwall x Dagenham
Serie A
4:45 PM: Monza x Fiorentina
La Liga
5:00 PM: Real Sociedad x Villarreal
Süperlig
2:00 PM: Konyaspor x Fenerbahçe
Friendly Matches
8:00 PM: Racing x Defensa y Justicia
10:00 PM: San Lorenzo x Nacional
Other Leagues
Sergipano
7:00 PM: Confiança x Guarany Porto da Folha
Paraibano
8:15 PM: Picuiense x Sousa
Football fans can catch these exciting matches through various broadcast channels, including Sportv, Youtube/@paulistao, Youtube/@CazeTV, ESPN, and Disney+. Some matches may also be available on pay-per-view platforms or official league websites.
