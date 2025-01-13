(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Thursday, January 2, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From intense domestic league clashes to youth tournaments, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Copinha youth tournament, Serie A, La Lig , FA Cup, and friendly matches.



With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.





Copinha: Brazil's Youth Talent Showcase

Morning Matches







10:00 AM: Ibrachina x Barra-SC



11:00 AM: Grêmio x Marcílio Dias



11:00 AM: XV de Piracicaba x Ceará



11:00 AM: Sport x Oeste



11:00 AM: Goiás x Vitória da Conquista

11:00 AM: Flamengo-SP x Náutico







3:00 PM: América-MG x Fortaleza



3:00 PM: Vasco x Juventus da Mooca



3:00 PM: Ituano x Sfera



3:00 PM: Zumbi-AL x Suzano



3:00 PM: Santo André x Vila Nova



5:00 PM: Audax-SP x Votoraty

5:30 PM: Corinthians x Falcon-SE







7:30 PM: Novorizontino x Athletico



7:30 PM: Palmeiras x Referência

9:45 PM: Red Bull Bragantino x Flamengo





4:30 PM: Millwall x Dagenham





4:45 PM: Monza x Fiorentina





5:00 PM: Real Sociedad x Villarreal





2:00 PM: Konyaspor x Fenerbahçe







8:00 PM: Racing x Defensa y Justicia

10:00 PM: San Lorenzo x Nacional





7:00 PM: Confiança x Guarany Porto da Folha





8:15 PM: Picuiense x Sousa



Afternoon GamesEvening FixturesInternational HighlightsFA CupSerie ALa LigaSüperligFriendly MatchesOther LeaguesSergipanoParaibanoFootball fans can catch these exciting matches through various broadcast channels, including Sportv, Youtube/@paulistao, Youtube/@CazeTV, ESPN, and Disney+. Some matches may also be available on pay-per-view platforms or official league websites.Soccer Games for Monday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast