Lithium Market Faces Challenges In 2025 As Oversupply Persists

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recent reports from analysts paint a cautious picture for the lithium in 2025. maintains its conservative outlook, echoing concerns about persistent oversupply.



The bank's earlier predictions of a glut have proven accurate. Lithium prices have plummeted, with chemical prices dropping below $10,000 per tonne.



Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts a 15% reduction in estimated 2025 lithium production. Producers are focusing on cost optimization to maintain profitability. The market expects a slight surplus, which may temper significant price increases.



Demand for lithium chemicals is projected to grow by over 20% in 2025. The expanding electric vehicle (EV) market and renewable energy storage solutions drive this growth.



Supply is expected to increase by more than 15%. S&P Global Commodity Insights predicts a global surplus of 33,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent in 2025.



This surplus represents a decrease from the 84,000 metric tons projected for 2024. Analysts forecast the annual average price for lithium carbonate to drop to around $10,542 per metric ton in 2025.

Global Shifts in Lithium Production

Argentina emerges as a key player in lithium production. The country expects to nearly double its lithium chemical output in 2025. Zimbabwe has also developed into a substantial hard rock project hub, attracting Chinese investment.



These regional developments highlight the shifting geographical dynamics of the lithium market. The EV sector remains a crucial driver for lithium demand. China maintains its dominance after record-breaking sales in late 2024.



However, the North American EV sector faces uncertainty under the Trump administration. Geopolitical tensions, including rising tariffs on Chinese EVs, add complexity to the market.



Adamas Intelligence , a Toronto-based consultancy, expects global lithium demand to increase by 26% in 2025. This would bring demand to 1.46 million tonnes on a lithium carbonate equivalent basis.



The consultancy remains optimistic about a reacceleration of EV sales in the Americas and Europe. Despite challenges, some analysts see potential for a modest recovery in lithium prices.



In short, the market may experience periods of deficit and surplus. Restocking phases could boost prices. The lithium industry must navigate these complex dynamics to ensure long-term sustainability and growth.

