Record Participation Marks Start Of Arabian Drag Racing League

Doha, Qatar: Over three days of intense competition, challenges and a battle between the most powerful engines, the drag racing strip at Qatar Racing Club (QRC) hosted events that will be remembered, forming the major headlines of the opening round of the 2025 Arabian Drag Racing League (ADRL).

The ADRL is being held patronage of QRC Chairman H E Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani and in the presence QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani, who honoured the podium winners. This first round saw a record number of participants, reaching over 210 competitors. Of these, 149 competed in car categories while the rest vied for titles in the four motorcycle categories.

In the most powerful car category, the Super Street Pro, driver Jaber Al Maghrabi won the title of the opening round after his competitor and top qualifier Turki Al-Dosari was unable to face him in the final due to an engine problem, settling for second place, while the third place went to Youssef Al Ali. In the Index 4.00 category, the defending champion of last season, Muslim Al Qallaf, secured the first-round title after defeating Basel Abbas in the final, with Abbas finishing in second place. The third place on the podium went to Badr Khorsheed.

In the Super Street Outlaw category, the top qualifier, David Reese, continued his path towards the final race and managed to clinch the win over Faisal Al Shehhi, taking first place, while the latter settled for second. The third place went to competitor Jaber Salman. Additionally, in the Index 4.50 category, the 2013 NHRA Top Fuel Champion, Shawn Langdon, participated and managed to reach the final to face Ahmed Al Juhail in a fierce competition. Langdon won the title, claiming his first victory in the championship, while Al-Juhail took second place, and Ibrahim Abbas Ibrahim secured third.

In the Index 4.80 category, Rashid Al Blooshi won first place, leaving second place for competitor Hussein Ashkanani while third place went to Suleiman Al Fadhil.

The categories that entered the championship for the first time this season, namely the Pro NA and 6-Cylinder Import categories, witnessed fierce competition. The title in the first category went to competitor Mohamed Al Faraj while the title in the second category went to Youssef Al Zayani.

As for the categories competing over the quarter-mile distance, they saw the widest participation in the championship. These categories included Index 9.00 and Index 8.50, and their final results showed that Ahmed Saad Al Harbi won the first category title while in the second category, the title went to Youssef Al Faraj.

Similar to the car categories, the opening round of the Arab Drag Racing Championship saw record-breaking participation in the motorcycle categories, along with the return of the most powerful category, Pro Bike. In this category, competitor Mohamed Al Awad claimed the first spot on the podium after defeating Ahmed Al Nukhilan in the final.

The Super Street Bike category featured a final battle between Mishari Al Turki and Mishari Al Marri, with Al Marri emerging victorious to take the title of the first round. In the Street Bike category, the first-round title went to Mustafa Mahmoudi, while the defending champion of last season, Mohamed Bourashed, settled for second place.

As for the last motorcycle category, Index 8.50, it recorded the highest number of participants in the opening round, with 38 riders competing for the title. In the end, the title went to Nasser Bourba, while Zaid Al-Dosari secured second place, and Hassan Alouh claimed third.

The second round will take place from January 15 to 17.