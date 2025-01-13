National Is Global: DR PLANT's Alpine Truffle Museum Grand Opening Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) KUNMING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 January 2025 - On January 6th, China's first alpine truffle museum was established at the Fuli Palace of Kunming Botanical Garden. This museum, founded by the brand "Dr. Plant", focuses on alpine truffles and aims to showcase the unique charm and precious value of truffles to the public in innovative ways. While providing robust support for black truffle conservation, it also injects new vitality into biodiversity protection efforts. Xie Yong, Deputy Director of the Wu Zhengyi Science Foundation, Founder and Chairman of DR PLANT, Qin Lan, Alpine Truffle Experience Officer, Niu Yang, Director of Kunming Botanical Garden, and original designer Jia Kemu attended the opening ceremony.







To better protect the truffle ecology from destruction and raise public awareness of truffles, DR PLANT established the country's first Alpine Truffle Museum, integrating ethnic culture into brand building and promoting the concept of alpine plant skincare.



"National is Global. Doctor Plant always adheres to the inheritance of ethnic culture. The Alpine Truffle Museum allows global consumers to experience the charm of Chinese skincare brands and understand the ethnic wisdom of the Chinese nation. We will uphold this confidence and present and transmit more natural beauty originating from China to the world," said Xie Yong, Founder & Chairman of Doctor Plant.



Through the Alpine Truffle Museum, DR PLANT visually showcases the perfect fusion of ethnic cultural elements and alpine plant resources, bringing content with ethnic characteristics to the world stage. DR PLANT continuously explores and inherits alpine plant resources, achieving synergistic progress in brand value and cultural inheritance, injecting deeper cultural connotations and vitality into the brand.



"As a domestic brand deeply rooted in the field of alpine plant skincare, DR PLANT has always been committed to bringing safe and effective alpine plant ingredients to everyone. The domestic first Alpine Truffle Museum built in Kunming, Yunnan, in the form of public welfare, allows us to deeply understand the relationship between truffles, ecology, and human skincare through science popularization and immersive interaction," mentioned Qin Lan, the Alpine Truffle Experience Officer, at the opening ceremony.



China's first Alpine Truffle Museum not only connects the past and the future but also connects nature and humanity. DR PLANT has fulfilled its social responsibilities and commitments through practical actions, enabling more people to understand the unique charm of China's alpine plants and illuminating the path for Chinese brands to explore natural cultural inheritance.



"Truffles are typical representatives of growth and harmony among all things, a harmonious life community. China's black truffles have nearly the same nutritional value as those in France, but their commercial prices differ by dozens of times, mainly due to deficiencies in mining techniques and social impact. The ecological, nutritional, and beauty functions of truffles await exploration. We must not only utilize truffles well but also protect them. This requires contributing Chinese wisdom, technology, equipment, and products!" Xu Jianchu emphasized that the Dr. Plant Alpine Truffle Museum is crucial for the protection and promotion of black truffles in China. Taking the alpine truffle museum as a carrier, he hopes that Yunnan black truffles will go global.







MENAFN13012025003551001712ID1109082995