Electro Scan UK Ltd. Secures 4Km Condition Assessment Survey In The UAE In Collaboration With Applus+

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electro Scan's UK subsidiary, Electro Scan (UK) Ltd., wins the 2024 UKSTT Detection, Location, Inspection award for its SAUDI project.

Electro Scan's ES-400 at work for a Middle East client that no longer uses CCTV images to prioritize repairs and rehabilitation decisions.

With Legacy Acoustic and CCTV Cameras missing 80-100% of infiltration, Electro Scan's pinpoint location accuracy and ability to measure sources of infiltration in Gallons per Minute represents a breakthrough in pipeline condition assessment.

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

Electro Scan UK Ltd. to Conduct 4km Condition Assessment Survey for Wastewater Lines in the UAE

- Mark Loughman, Head of Department, Applus+LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Electro Scan UK Ltd is pleased to announce that it has secured a significant contract for a 4km condition assessment survey of wastewater lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This project will be carried out in collaboration with Applus+ .The condition assessment survey is part of a broader initiative to enhance wastewater management and infrastructure reliability in the UAE, specifically targeting the Ras Al Khaimah Water Authority (RAKWA).This survey will utilize Electro Scan's cutting-edge technology, which employs a unique method of assessing the integrity of wastewater pipelines through the use of electromagnetic sensors.This innovative approach allows for precise identification of defects, blockages, and overall pipeline conditions, reducing the need for invasive excavation and minimizing disruption to the surrounding environment.Historically, agencies would use high resolution Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, but recent benchmarks show that visual inspection often misses 80-100% of defects.In contrast to CCTV camera's, Electro Scan technology can be used to both rate existing condition of underground pipeline assets and certify repairs, rehabilitation, and remediation as watertight.The same technology is also used to automatically determine buried pipe materials where it has become the #1 solution to locate, copper, galvanized, plastic, and lead (Pb) water service lines in the United States.Electro Scan UK Ltd is committed to supporting sustainable infrastructure development across the globe.With the UAE's rapid urbanization and growing population, the need for efficient and reliable wastewater management systems is more critical than ever. The collaboration with Applus+ aims to provide RAKWA with invaluable data that will inform future maintenance and investment strategies, ensuring the longevity and efficiency of the wastewater network."We are thrilled to partner with Applus+ for a second time on another important project in the UAE,” said Brad Weston, Managing Director of Electro Scan UK Ltd.“Our advanced technology will provide RAKWA with detailed insights into the condition of their wastewater lines, enabling them to make informed decisions that enhance operational efficiency and sustainability,” continued Weston.The condition assessment survey will employ Electro Scan's patented technology, which provides real-time data and analysis of pipe conditions.This technology employs a non-destructive approach, allowing for comprehensive assessments without the need for extensive excavation. By identifying issues such as infiltration, exfiltration, and structural deficiencies, the survey will help RAKWA prioritize maintenance efforts and allocate resources effectively.The continued partnership with Applus+ will further strengthen the capabilities of this project, combining Electro Scan UK's expertise in condition assessment technology with Applus+'s extensive experience in inspection services for the region.Together, the teams will ensure that the survey is executed efficiently and meets the highest standards of quality and accuracy.ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN (UK) LTD.Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S.-based Electro Scan Inc., a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment, location, and quality assurance products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline industry. The company designs, develops, and markets proprietary equipment, delivering field services and SaaS-based cloud applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks typically not found by legacy inspection methods. Electro Scan is also the exclusive developer and manufacturer of SWORDFISH; the world's first machine-intelligent hand tool able to locate buried lead pipe.HASHTAGS#acousticsensors #ai #amp8 #artificialintelligence #asce #askchuck #awwa #awwam77 #britishwater #californiadrought #chuckhansen #cipp #conditionassessment #conductivity #deeplearning #drainage #drought #dwi #electromagnetic #electroscan #epa #esg #esginvesting #fell #gettheleadout #gpm #infrastructure #innovyze #inspection #iot #leak #leadpipe #leadetection #leaks #leakdetection #leakdetectionoftheyear2021 #lps #m77 #machinelearning #megadrought #ml #nassco #pacp #pcat #piperepair #pressuretransient #resilient #resiliency #satellite #sewer #sewerai #sustainability #swan #trenchless #usepa #utilities #wastewater #water #waterai #wsaa #worldbank #wsaa

Janine Mullinix

Electro Scan Inc.

+1 916-779-0660

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.