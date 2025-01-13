Putting A Price Tag On Greenland

(MENAFN- Asia Times) It's unlikely you've missed the story. In recent weeks, US President-elect Donald has again repeatedly voiced his desire for the United States to take“ownership and control” of Greenland – an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Trump first floated the idea of the US buying Greenland back in 2019 . At the time, he argued, quite correctly, that he was not the first US president to come up with the idea.

Modern-day territory sales are rare. Whether Trump will revive them remains to be seen. But the question is intriguing – how would one decide what to offer for an entire state, territory or nation?

Not a new idea

Greenland's strategic position has been of great value to the US since the early days of the Cold War.

In 1946, then-President Harry Truman offered to buy the Danish territory for US$100 million in gold. It is reported the Danes had much the same reaction to that offer as they did in 2019, and again in 2025:“No, thank you.”

US President Harry Truman attempted to purchase Greenland from Denmark in 1946. Photo:Public Domain / National Archives and Records Administration

One sovereign nation buying territory from another may seem strange today, but there are many instances where this has happened over time.

The US purchased much of its Western expansion in the early 19th century.

This included the“Louisiana Purchase”, vast swathes of land in North America, bought from France in 1803 for US$15 million (an estimated $416 million in 2024 figures).

About half a century later, the US paid Mexico for large amounts of territory after the Mexican-American War. The US also bought Alaska from Russia in 1867, for $7.2 million (over $150 million today).

And it bought the US Virgin Islands from Denmark in 1917 for $25 million (over $600 million today) in gold coin.

It isn't just the US. Japan, Pakistan, Russia, Germany and Saudi Arabia have all purchased territory, transferring jurisdiction over local inhabitants and gaining land, access to critical waterways or simply geographical buffers.