Los Angeles Wildfire Death Toll Surges To 24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The toll of confirmed deaths from the devastating wildfires of California jumped to 24 on Sunday evening amid fierce wind warnings.

Eight of the fire died in the Palisades fire and 16 in the Eaton fire in Altadena, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said in a news release.

Los Angeles officials warned that the toll would probably keep rising as search and recovery operations are underway in both the Eaton and Palisades fire zones.

Meanwhile, weather forecasters in California cautioned that fierce winds which fueled the infernos around Los Angeles are expected to pick up again this week.

However, some progress has been made in stopping the spread of the deadly Palisades and Eaton wildfires.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved a federal emergency declaration for California that will release money and resources to battle the wildfires. (end)

amm









MENAFN13012025000071011013ID1109082724