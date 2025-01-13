QNA Launches Mandatory Foundation Programme For New Employees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) launched a mandatory foundation programme for new employees yesterday, as part of a series of courses designed to enhance employee skills and efficiency across various and journalistic fields, furthering its ongoing efforts to develop national cadres.

Held at QNA Training Center, the foundation programme aims to equip participants with essential skills in journalism, management, and law, while also familiarising them with QNA's working mechanism. As part of QNA's vision to develop its media, journalistic, technical, and administrative staff, the programme aims to enhance the capabilities of new employees and promote integration across various media disciplines.

It also offers participants the opportunity to learn from specialised lecturers in their respective fields. QNA opened the“QNA Training Halls” in March 2023. The halls are equipped with the latest training tools, in line with QNA's vision to enhance the capabilities of young Qatari media professionals.