Infinity Financial Advisory Unveils Enhanced Digital Capabilities To Transform Client Financial Planning Experience

SINGAPORE – OutReach Newswire – 13 January 2025 – Infinity Advisory is pleased to announce the launch of the i-NITIATE® Client App 2.0, an upgraded designed to improve the wealth management experience for its clients. This new app provides easy access to your financial data, and insightful content – all while rewarding you for staying engaged.

i-NITIATE® Client App 2.0

The i-NITIATE® Client App 2.0 offers a unified platform for all your financial management needs. Exclusively for Infinity FA clients, the app enables easy access to your investment portfolio, policy details, and other exclusive benefits from our partners, all from a single user-friendly interface. You can find out more about i-NITIATE® Client App at com.

Improved Financial Management This updated app introduces a rewards system that encourages engagement through activities like logging in and attending seminars, with the option to earn and redeem Infinity Points. It also includes partnerships for high-yield savings accounts and premium services, aimed at simplifying and enhancing your financial strategy. Key Features The app's user-friendly design supports efficient financial management, whether you are tracking investments or accessing personalised advice. It features robust security measures, including biometric authentication, to protect your data. New features include the“Enquire Shortfall” tool, which helps identify and address gaps in your financial coverage, and the“Coin Frenzy” in-app game, which offers a fun way to earn rewards through monthly competitions. Leadership Insight Poh Choon Kia, CEO of Infinity Financial Advisory, said,“We are pleased to introduce this major revamp of our i-NITIATE® Client App. The i-NITIATE® Client App is an extension of our commitment to making your financial journey simpler, more secure, and highly rewarding for you.”

