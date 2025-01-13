Ukrainian forces strike command positions of Russia’s 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army
1/13/2025 1:14:41 AM
The Russian 2nd Guards Combined Arms army command center in the temporarily seized Donetsk region was struck by the Ukrainian armed forces on January 12. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this on its facebook page, Ukrinform reads.
“Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine has conducted a precision air strike targeting the command post of Russia’s 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army located in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region,” the report declares.
In line with the General Staff, this mission is a persuasion of a string of strikes on the command centers of Russian troops in the Donetsk region.
“The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to demonstrate a high level of coordination and professionalism in identifying and neutralizing key command and control elements and the enemy's military infrastructure,” the General Staff stressed.
As stated by Ukrinform, on January 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a command position of the 3rd Army Corps of Russia’s Armed Forces in the temporarily seized region of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk area.
