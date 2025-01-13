PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel
Date
1/13/2025 1:12:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate on Monday the 6.5 km long Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir that will make the Sonamarg tourist resort accessible throughout the year.
The prime minister landed at the Srinagar airport at around 10.45 am and is on way to Sonamarg for the inauguration of the strategic tunnel that is important from the defence perspective as well, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Union Surface transport Minister Nitin Gadkari reached Srinagar on Sunday for the function.
ADVERTISEMENT
Modi will also be joined for the inauguration ceremony by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
The two-lane bi-directional road tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir has been built at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore.
Read Also
Ganderbal Residents Hope Z-Morh Tunnel Will Boost Tourism
Stage Set For Z-Morh Tunnel Inaugration
It is equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre-wide escape passage for emergencies.
Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, the tunnel will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes.
Modi, who is on his first visit to J-K post the conduct of the assembly elections in September-October last year, is scheduled to meet the construction workers who have worked meticulously amid harsh conditions in an acknowledgement of their contribution to this engineering feat.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13012025000215011059ID1109082253
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.