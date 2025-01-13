(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) --



1964 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem participated in the first Arab summit held in Cairo, Egypt.

1991 -- The Iraqi forces executed the Kuwaiti martyr Asrar Al-Gabandi, 31, an honorary symbol of the Kuwaiti women resistance against the occupation.

2002 -- Kuwait Oil Company discovered a new type of oil in Al-Manageesh field, 65 kilometers west of Kuwait City. The field productivity was in the range of 950,700 barrels per day.

2016 - The National Assembly approved a draft law allowing the government to acquire USD three billion from the general reserve to set an exceptional 10-year-financial budget for defensive purposes.

2022 -- The National Assembly approved bills amending the media law to preserve rights of individuals, protect freedoms and improve cultural levels.

2022 -- Renowned artist Yousef Al-Qatami passed away at age 73. (end)

