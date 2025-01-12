Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) Production Of Battery Quality Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Vulcan Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) (FRA:VUL) (OTCMKTS:VULNF) is pleased to announce that production of Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate (LHM) has met product purity specifications at the Company's downstream Central Lithium Electrolysis Optimisation (CLEOP) at the Industrial Park Hochst, Frankfurt, Germany.

Key highlights

- Vulcan has produced the first battery quality LHM at its downstream optimisation plant, by processing high purity lithium chloride concentrate extracted from brine at the upstream, Adsorption-type Direct Lithium Extraction (A-DLE) optimisation plant (LEOP) in Landau

- This represents the first fully integrated, battery-quality LHM produced in Europe, from raw material to final product. The product is fully domestically produced using an integrated and secure supply chain, including upstream raw material production from the LEOP, strengthening Europe's raw material independence and advancing the green mobility transition

- The achievement of battery quality LHM comes just weeks after operations first started at CLEOP in November 2024

- Battery quality LHM from CLEOP will be used in ongoing qualification processes with Vulcan's European focused offtakers, including Stellantis, Renault, LG and Umicore, whilst Vulcan's Phase One project is being constructed

- The Phase One integration of upstream A-DLE production from deep, naturally heated brine reservoirs, with downstream conversion to LHM using electricity and no fossil fuels in the process, establishes one of the world's most sustainable, cost-efficient and scalable lithium supply chains

- In addition, the Phase One location in Central Europe is in close proximity to end-user automotive and battery customers, further enhancing the cost competitiveness and low carbon footprint of Vulcan's operations

- In Phase One "Lionheart" Vulcan is targeting the supply of approximately 24,000 tonnes per annum of LHM, enough for approximately 500,000 electric vehicles (EVs) per annum, from the Company's commercial plant that is set to be constructed in the same Industrial Park as the Company's optimisation plant.

Managing Director and CEO, Cris Moreno, commented: "Congratulations to the entire Vulcan team on achieving the first battery quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate production at our downstream optimisation plant. This is a major milestone for Vulcan and demonstrates the final step in establishing a first fully domestic and integrated supply chain in Europe producing battery grade LHM from a local resource.

"I am really proud of the Vulcan project and the operations team on how quickly they have moved from start of operations in November to first production of pure LHM which further exemplifies Vulcan's position as Europe's most advanced integrated lithium and renewable energy project."

