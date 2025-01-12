RX4E: World's FIRST Commercially Certified Electric Aircraft Takes Flight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The RX4E has become the world's first electric aircraft certified under Part 23 regulations for commercial use.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are pleased to share that the RX4E, a four-seater electric aircraft developed by the Liaoning General Academy (LGAA), has secured Type Certification (TC No.: 0095A) issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on December 29, 2024. With this, the RX4E has become the world's first electric aircraft certified under Part 23 regulations for commercial use.

This milestone marks a new era for sustainable aviation, paving the way for the commercialization of electric aircraft in the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market. The certification of the RX4E represents a critical breakthrough in green aviation, confirming its safety and readiness for commercial operation. This development positions the RX4E as the benchmark for electric aircraft, contributing significantly to the reduction of aviation emissions and the adoption of clean energy solutions in the global aviation industry.

As LGAA's global partner, Volar Air Mobility is committed to introducing the RX e-series globally. This green aviation solution aims to bridge gaps in short-haul regional air mobility, specifically in developing countries with limited road infrastructure.

Volar's Role in the UAE's Green Aviation Vision

The RX4E's certification is particularly significant in the context of Volar Air Mobility's ongoing initiatives in the UAE. Volar has recently announced plans to establish the UAE's first Green Aviation Technology Hub, in collaboration with the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). The hub will focus on promoting clean energy solutions, advancing sustainable aviation technologies, and fostering collaboration among international stakeholders.

This certification serves as a timely milestone as Volar continues to expand its footprint in the UAE, with future plans to manufacture and assemble these electric aircraft locally, contributing to the UAE's ambition to become a global leader in green aviation technologies.

