J&K Carrom Association To Hold District Tournaments

The tournaments will be held as per the following schedule:

1. District Kupwara:

Venue: Indoor Stadium, Handwara

Dates: 15th & 16th January 2025

2. District Anantnag:

Venue: Indoor Stadium, Bijbehara

Dates: 17th & 18th January 2025

3. District Shopian:

Venue: Indoor Stadium, Batpora Shopian

Dates: 21st & 22nd January 2025

The tournaments will feature the following categories:

Cadet: Under 12 years

Sub-Junior: Under 14 years

Junior: Under 18 years

Senior: Open category

All matches will be conducted under the rules and regulations of the International Carrom Federation, the association said.

The J&K Carrom Association also gave out the registration details, stating:

“Interested schools, institutions, colleges, and individual players are requested to register their entries by submitting the following details:

Name:

Parentage:

Date of Birth (DOB):

Address with District:

Contact Number:

Name of the Institute:

Entries can be sent via email to: [email protected]

For further information, contact: Arif Sultan 9906767529.”

The association stated it is inviting all talented players from the respective districts to participate and make this event a grand success.

