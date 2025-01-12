J&K Carrom Association To Hold District Tournaments
1/12/2025 3:13:46 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar -The Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association is set to organise district-level carrom tournaments in Kashmir Valley. The events will be held under the“My Youth My Pride” initiative of the J&K Sports Council.
The tournaments will be held as per the following schedule:
1. District Kupwara:
Venue: Indoor Stadium, Handwara
Dates: 15th & 16th January 2025
2. District Anantnag:
Venue: Indoor Stadium, Bijbehara
Dates: 17th & 18th January 2025
3. District Shopian:
Venue: Indoor Stadium, Batpora Shopian
Dates: 21st & 22nd January 2025
The tournaments will feature the following categories:
Cadet: Under 12 years
Sub-Junior: Under 14 years
Junior: Under 18 years
Senior: Open category
All matches will be conducted under the rules and regulations of the International Carrom Federation, the association said.
The J&K Carrom Association also gave out the registration details, stating:
“Interested schools, institutions, colleges, and individual players are requested to register their entries by submitting the following details:
Name:
Parentage:
Date of Birth (DOB):
Address with District:
Contact Number:
Name of the Institute:
Entries can be sent via email to: [email protected]
For further information, contact: Arif Sultan 9906767529.”
The association stated it is inviting all talented players from the respective districts to participate and make this event a grand success.
