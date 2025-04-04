Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup Set To Take Place In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The details for the upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup, scheduled for May 1-4 in Baku, have been announced, Azernews reports.

The Organizing Committee has received entries from 20 nations. In total, 66 senior and 83 junior competitors will take part in the competition.

Prominent gymnasts expected to showcase their talents include Taisiia Onofriichuk from Ukraine, Daniela Muniz representing Israel, Hungary's Fanni Pigniczki, and Poland's Liliana Levinska, among other well-known athletes.

It's worth noting that the inaugural European Cup took place last year at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.