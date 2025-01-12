Riyadh Meeting On Syria Welcomes Positive Steps - Saudi FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Sunday the meeting held on Syria welcomed all positive steps made by the new Syrian administration in terms of maintaining the State's institutions and holding dialogue with all Syrian parties.

Speaking in a news after the meeting, the Saudi minister also extolled the administration's abidance by combating terror and starting a process of all components of Syrians.

The future of Syria is an affair of Syrians, and challenges and the sources of concern could be addressed through dialogue, he affirmed.

He stressed the need of proving support and consultation to the brotherly Syrians in a manner that respects Syria's independent and sovereignty.

The gathering reiterated proving all types of economic and humanitarian support to Syria to help the country restore stability and begin rebuilding as well as creating proper conditions for the Syrian refugees' return, he noted.

The participants undermined the necessity of lifting the UN and unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria to meet aspirations of Syrians in development and rebuilding, he noted.

Riyadh hosted today an expanded meeting, in the presence of GCC, Arab and Western foreign ministers, including Syrian top diplomat Asaad Al-Shaibani, to discuss the latest situations and means of aiding Syrians. (Pickup previous)

ns







MENAFN12012025000071011013ID1109081566