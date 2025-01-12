Kuwait FM Chairs Delegation In Meeting On Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya chaired on Sunday the Kuwaiti delegation in the expanded meeting held on Syria in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, earlier in the day.

The meeting featured some Arab and Western foreign ministers, along representatives of international organizations, to discuss the developments in Syria and unify stances to support and improve living and humanitarian conditions for Syrians, Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The gathering further discussed providing relief and developmental support to meet the basic needs of Syrians, facilitate refugees and immigrants' return to home, and back restoring security and political stability, in addition to economic recovery, it added.

The participants focused on the means that ensure Syria's sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity, it noted. (Pickup previous)

kn







MENAFN12012025000071011013ID1109081565