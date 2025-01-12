Leipzig Thump Bremen As New Red Bull Boss Klopp Watches On

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Leipzig, Germany: A Xavi Simons brace and a Benjamin Sesko stunner helped secure RB Leipzig a 4-2 home win over Werder Bremen in the on Sunday, with new Red Bull boss Jurgen Klopp in the crowd.

The former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund coach officially started as the Global Head of Football at Red Bull, Leipzig's parent company, on January 1.

Klopp was seen wrapped in a Red Bull-branded blanket in freezing conditions while celebrating Leipzig's goals, a day after watching from the stands at sister club Paris FC in the French capital.

The win took Leipzig back to fourth, level on points with third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, but nine behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Leipzig welcomed back the dynamic Simons, who had been out since late October with an ankle injury.

The Dutch midfielder put the hosts in front after 24 minutes, taking advantage of a quick throw in to latch onto a Lois Openda pass and slide the ball into the bottom left corner.

Bremen's Mitchell Weiser levelled two minutes later, finishing from close range after a clever Marco Gruell backheel.

Simons however had Leipzig back in front 10 minutes before the break when his long-range effort was deflected past Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer.

Sesko increased Leipzig's lead a minute into the second half, unleashing a dipping shot from outside the box and over Zetterer's outstretched hands to score for a fourth straight game.

Simons was replaced by Christoph Baumgartner midway through the second half and the Austrian added Leipzig's fourth in the final minute of regular time.

"It was really fun being back with the guys... an amazing feeling," Simons told DAZN.

"I've never been injured in my life. It was a long road these two months but I was just thinking about coming back strong with the team and making this impact."

Scotland forward Oliver Burke scored a consolation goal for Bremen in stoppage time.