Amcham-Jordan Celebrates 25 Years Of Growth, Success

Amman, Jan 12 (Petra) – The American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (AmCham-Jordan) held its annual gala on Sunday evening, coinciding with its 25th anniversary, in the presence of Prime Jaafar Hassan, several ministers, officials, and U.S. Ambassador to Jordan, Yael Lempert.The event celebrated AmCham-Jordan's achievements over the past quarter-century and reaffirmed its role in supporting Jordan's sustainable economic development.The occasion also underscored the significance of Jordan-U.S. trade and ties, particularly as this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Jordan-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a pivotal milestone in strengthening bilateral trade relations.Remarks by the Prime MinisterPrime Minister Hassan highlighted that the FTA, which came into force 25 years ago, represents a cornerstone of the longstanding friendship and 75-year partnership between Jordan and the U.S., guided by the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II.He noted that the agreement has been instrumental in significantly boosting Jordan's exports to the U.S., rising from $63 million to $2.8 billion in less than three decades, making the U.S. one of Jordan's largest trade partners.The Prime Minister hailed AmCham-Jordan's vital role in fostering trade and facilitating success stories across various sectors, including manufacturing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and high-value industries like food production.He reiterated the government's commitment to advancing Jordan's economic modernization vision through close collaboration with the private sector, emphasizing the importance of creating an investment-friendly environment to attract funding for major strategic projects critical to achieving sustainable growth and enhancing Jordanians' quality of life.Hassan outlined key upcoming infrastructure, water, energy, transport, urban development, and technology projects, emphasizing their direct and indirect opportunities for investors. He also highlighted agreements signed earlier this year, such as the expansion of the Jordan Bromine Company and initial contracts for the National Water Carrier Project, alongside accelerated efforts to develop rail infrastructure."We enter 2025 with hope for stability, prosperity, and development across the region," the Prime Minister said.Statements from AmCham-Jordan and U.S. OfficialsChairman of AmCham-Jordan Samer Judeh expressed gratitude to the chamber's members, strategic partners, and stakeholders who contributed to its growth."As we celebrate AmCham-Jordan's 25th anniversary, we reflect on our shared journey and the positive impact we've achieved for both Jordan and the U.S.," Judeh said. "Guided by His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision, we are more committed than ever to strengthening economic relations and expanding trade opportunities."U.S. Ambassador Yael Lempert reaffirmed the U.S.'s strategic partnership with Jordan and support for its sustainable development goals. She highlighted the FTA's impact, enabling Jordanian businesses to compete and access the U.S. market, particularly in apparel and pharmaceuticals.AmCham-Jordan CEO Raghda Khawaja showcased the chamber's accomplishments over the past year, including initiatives to enhance trade and investment opportunities and meet U.S. market entry requirements. These efforts, she noted, have paved the way for promising partnerships and tangible commercial growth.About AmCham-JordanEstablished in 1999, AmCham-Jordan is a non-profit Jordanian association and a member of both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., and the regional council of AmChams in the Middle East and North Africa. With over 250 members comprising leading Jordanian and American businesses operating in Jordan, the chamber fosters sustainable economic development by strengthening trade and investment ties between Jordan, the U.S., and the region.