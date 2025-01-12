Environment Ministry Supports Ecotourism With Sealine Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has emphasized the importance of ecotourism, raising awareness about natural reserves in the country, and promoting environmental consciousness to adopt sustainable practices that contribute to preserving biodiversity.

The MoECC is participating in the Sealine Season, organized by Visit Qatar in collaboration with several partners, as part of efforts to promote sustainable ecotourism. The event features educational trips to the Sealine Reserve, one of Qatar's most prominent ecological areas, known for its natural diversity and hosting various species of wildlife.

The event also includes awareness exhibitions, sports activities, and educational programs aimed at highlighting the unique environmental value of the Sealine area, with a focus on the importance of preserving ecosystems and protecting wildlife.

In this context, Director of the Natural Reserves Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Saleh Hassan Al Kuwari, stated that the ministry's participation in the Sealine Season aims to spread environmental awareness and encourage sustainable practices among visitors through interactive activities that emphasize the importance of conserving natural resources and ecological diversity.

He noted that the ministry welcomes ideas from all entities in the country, whether governmental or private, that contribute to enhancing ecotourism and organizing exceptional events in natural reserves, beaches, islands, and parks.

Al Kuwari added that the event features interactive displays about wildlife in Qatar, with a dedicated area showcasing the Arabian oryx as one of the country's prominent environmental symbols. The event also offers visitors the opportunity to explore the Sealine Reserve and enjoy the experience of visiting sand dunes, while learning about the role of natural reserves in preserving Qatar's environment.

He highlighted that the ministry will continue its efforts to raise environmental awareness and introduce the public to Qatar's unique natural landmarks, stressing that the Sealine Season represents an ideal opportunity to educate visitors about the importance of wildlife and nature, thereby supporting ecotourism.