Russian Troops Shelled Kramatorsk

In Donetsk region, Russian occupants shelled Kramatorsk. There was no information about the victims.

This was reported on by the head of the Kramatorsk Military Academy Oleksandr Honcharenko, Ukrinform reports.

“Kramatorsk came under enemy fire . There was no information about the victims,” Honcharenko said.

He noted that the relevant services are working to record the consequences and damage.

As the agency reported earlier, the Defense Forces struck the command post of the 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.