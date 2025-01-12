Two People Hospitalized In Kherson Due To Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, after 3 p.m., the Dniprovsky district was attacked by an enemy drone. Two people suffered mine-blast injuries.

This was reported in Telegram by Kherson Mayor Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.

“After 15.00, the enemy attacked the Dniprovsky district from a drone . As a result, two people were injured. A man born in 1968 and a woman born in 1976 sustained mine-blast injuries,” Mrochko said.

According to him, the are being examined in hospital.

As the agency reported earlier, part of Kherson was left without electricity due to enemy shelling.