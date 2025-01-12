Concerns in EU that Trump will cancel Biden’s Russia sanctions grow

(MENAFN) EU officials are worried that incoming U.S. President Donald could reverse some of the sanctions imposed on Russia during Joe Biden’s presidency, according to the Financial Times. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Biden's administration has implemented up to 40,000 Western sanctions targeting Russian assets, banks, officials, and industries.



The concern among EU leaders is that Trump might undo Biden's actions, potentially disregarding the EU's interests and undoing key restrictions “simply because they were enacted by Biden.” EU officials are reportedly working to assess the impact of any possible reversals on the bloc’s interests.



Biden's sanctions have significantly affected Russia’s economy, freezing assets and blocking access to key financial systems. Russia has condemned the measures as “illegal” and claimed that they have spurred domestic economic growth. Although Trump largely maintained sanctions during his presidency, his stance on Russia remains uncertain, and the EU is anxious about potential changes under his leadership.

