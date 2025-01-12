Kuwait National Guard Chief Praises Relations With Italy
1/12/2025 7:03:23 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Chief sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah praised the distinct relations between Kuwait and Italy.
According to a press release from KNG on Sunday, Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud received the Italian Ambassador to the Country Lorenzo Morini in his office at KNG's Headquarters, during which Morini congratulated Al-Humoud on gaining the trust of the Political leadership and his appointment as the Head of the National Guard.
The statement noted that the Chief of the National Guard expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Italian ambassador for his congratulations. (end)
