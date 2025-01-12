Riyadh Hosts Arab Ministerial Meeting On Syria, Kuwait FM Attending
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- An expanded Arab ministerial meeting on Syria kicked off in Riyadh on Sunday, with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya participating.
The new Syrian administration's representatives, the foreign ministers of the GCC member countries and Turkiye, and the Arab ministerial liaison committee on Syria, which comprises Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq, attended the meeting.
U.S. and European representatives, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul-Gheit and Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi were also present at the Riyadh-hosted event.
The gathering mainly aims at looking into how to extend help to Syria in this stage by supporting an inclusive political transition in Syria, and supporting its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
