Kuwait's CAN Launches Annual Thyroid Campaign

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Cancer Awareness Nation, better known as CAN, commenced its annual campaign to raise public awareness about thyroid cancer on Sunday under the rubric: "Care is and Wellness".

The one-week campaign is mainly intended to spread awareness about the significance of early detection of thyroid cancer in a bid to boost recovery rates.

In a keynote speech, CAN Chairman Dr. Khaled Al-Saleh underlined that it is essential to raise public awareness about cancer, identify risk factors and early signs of cancer diseases and determine where individuals can seek help in this regard.

He said that CAN commits to training doctors year-round on cutting-edge early detection techniques for head, neck and thyroid cancers, in addition to how to recognize the early signs with a view to reaching fast-track diagnosis and treatment.

CAN has trained as many as 1,617 primary care physicians and dentists until December 2024, he said, pointing out the training of nursing staff in skills of communications with cancer patients their families.

Al-Saleh added that thyroid cancer affects women more than men and in case of early detection, recovery rates exceeds 95 percent.

For her part, Dr. Iman Al-Shemmari, a CAN board member, said that public awareness about cancer diseases is the key to successful prevention.

She added that awareness about thyroid cancer started with campaigns related to head and neck cancer and then moved to thyroid cancer by means of reaching out people and patients at shopping malls, public places, hospitals and health centers.

Al-Shemmari remarked that thyroid cancer comes fourth among the most common cancers in Kuwait, and ranks the second most common cancer among Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti women. (end)

mrf









MENAFN12012025000071011013ID1109080693