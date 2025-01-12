Bizarre Moment At Russian Airport! Woman's 10-Min Ride At Luggage Conveyor Belt Caught On Camera Watch Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a bizarre incident at a Russian airport, a woman allegedly stepped onto a luggage conveyor belt, assuming it to be the main entrance path to the aeroplane. As soon as she got on it, she tumbled and went along for a ten-minute ride. The of the incident has gone online.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a senior from Vladikavkaz, Russia , went to the airport to travel. While the rest of her family was waiting at the baggage area, the old-age lady thought that the conveyor belt for luggage was the main entrance point to get inside the airplane.

As soon as anyone could notice, she got on it and went along. Later, she was found with bags, and the airport officials managed to rescue her without any serious injuries. Mint couldn't independently confirm the exact location or time of the incident, which has been widely shared on social media.

The woman was preparing to board her S7 Airlines flight from Vladikavkaz to Moscow's Domodedovo Airport. At the time of check-in, the woman, wearing a mustard yellow coat and pink hat, reportedly stepped onto the conveyor belt. Even after that, the woman continued walking on the belt. Within seconds, she fell on her back and was taken forward.

As the conveyor belt didn't stop, she was sucked into the black hole behind the airport check-in. As she was mistakenly sent to the baggage section, the three women chatting at the nearby desk can be seen turning around and watching in disbelief.

Later, the woman was rescued from the flight section. Such incidents can happen with passengers, especially first-time flyers. In 2019, a first-time flyer stepped onto a luggage conveyor belt in a Turkey airport. The mistake turned into a massive blunder after she crashed on the belt and injured her back.