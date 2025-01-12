Military, strategic expert praises operations carried out by Palestinian resistance in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Brigadier General Elias Hanna, a military and strategic expert, praised the operations carried out by the Palestinian resistance in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, describing them as highly effective in both planning and execution. He emphasized the strategic importance of their timing, noting the significant implications these actions have on the broader military situation. On Saturday, the Israeli confirmed the deaths of four from the Nahal Brigade and the serious injury of an officer and a soldier during clashes in the northern Gaza Strip. Palestinian media, citing settler-affiliated sources, reported that seven Israeli soldiers were killed and about 30 others were injured, with 11 in serious condition.



Hanna analyzed the military dynamics in Gaza, explaining that these operations highlight the resistance's ability to conduct complex battles in challenging terrain, controlled by an occupying army. He noted that Beit Hanoun, which has witnessed intense fighting recently, was the site of a targeted operation against an Israeli patrol, resulting in the deaths of four soldiers and the wounding of others. This attack demonstrated precise military tactics that exploited weaknesses in the Israeli forces' deployment. Hanna pointed out that the timing of the operation was significant, as the Israeli military is reassessing its strategies in Gaza, amid discussions of a gradual withdrawal from some areas. He stressed the strategic importance of Beit Hanoun, located in the northeast of Gaza, and how the operations there underscore the difficulties faced by the Israeli army in urban warfare.



The expert further explained that the Israeli military often believes it has cleared areas of resistance, only to face ambushes that disrupt their plans and result in casualties. He noted that the battles in Gaza are particularly exhausting for the occupying forces, as the resistance relies on tactics that exploit security gaps and field weaknesses. Hanna also observed that the repeated Israeli attacks on areas like Jabalia and Beit Hanoun reflect the inability of the occupation forces to maintain long-term control, forcing them to return to these areas repeatedly. He described the resistance's methods as deliberate and calculated, involving urban combat that requires meticulous planning and operational skill. The resistance's ability to operate in areas previously deemed safe by the occupation, conduct operations, and then quickly regroup, poses a major challenge to the Israeli army.

