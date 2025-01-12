Katara Triathlon Championship Concludes With Huge Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Katara Triathlon Championship, hosted by the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation at the Katara Cultural Village Beach, successfully concluded with impressive participation from nearly 200 across various age groups and competitive categories.

The event featured multiple race formats, including the Super Sprint, Olympic Distance, National Championship for Qataris, and Duathlon events.

The Super Sprint race consisted of 750 meters swimming, 19 kilometers cycling, and 5.6 kilometers running. The Olympic Distance race included 1.5 kilometers swimming, 38 kilometers cycling, and 11 kilometers running. The Duathlon event involved 100 meters running, 12 kilometers cycling, followed by 2.5 kilometers running.

Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation President Engineer Abdulaziz Soud Al Tamimi highlighted the success of the event.“We are very proud of the success of this championship, which brought together competitors of all age groups from both citizens and residents in a wonderful place like Katara. The beautiful atmosphere accompanying the race made the championship an exceptional experience, where athletes not only enjoyed the athletic challenge but also appreciated the beauty of the organization and the surrounding environment,” Al Tamimi said.

The Federation's Secretary-General Abdullah Shaheen Al Kaabi commented:“This edition added a new category for Qataris, and we are committed to organizing such events to promote sports culture and encourage young Qataris to participate in these diverse sports.”

Podium Winners

National Category (16-19 years): 1: Haitham Abbasi, 2: Mansour Al Qashouti, 3: Fahd Abdullah Al Kaabi

Olympic Distance: 1: Bernard McCullagh, 2: Barry Egan, 3: Nicholas Perry

Super Sprint: 1: Mohamed Nemsi, 2: Abdulrahman Tantish, 3: Mehdi Sfeili