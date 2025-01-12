Russia designates Komi Daily as terrorist organization

(MENAFN) Russia has officially classified the pro-separatist online news outlet Komi Daily as a organization. The decision was made in late December, and the Security Service (FSB) included Komi Daily in its list of designated terrorist groups. The FSB described the website as “a structural branch” of the Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum (FNRF), a pro-Ukrainian group advocating for the fragmentation of Russia into smaller states based on ethnic and regional divisions.



The FNRF was banned by the Russian Supreme Court as a terrorist organization in November. The forum’s co-founder, Ukrainian businessman and activist Oleg Magaletsky, is a prominent figure, and the group’s events are often attended by Ukrainian and EU officials, as well as Russian anti-government activists.



Komi Daily, founded in 2018 by journalist Valera Ilyinov, positions itself as "decolonial media" focused on Komi culture and identity.



Currently run by journalists Lana Pylaeva and Tanya Chuprova, both based outside of Russia, the site advocates for the sovereignty of Russia’s northern Komi Republic and has voiced support for Ukraine.

