Iran's copper cathode production surges by 3.2 percent in 2024

(MENAFN) Iran’s production of copper cathode increased by 3.2 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – December 21, 2024), compared to the same period last year, according to the Iranian Mines and Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).



The organization reported that copper cathode production reached 216,732 tons during this period, up from 209,956 tons in the first nine months of the previous year.



Copper cathode is a key raw material for producing copper rods used in the wire and cable industry.



Given the mining sector's importance to Iran's economy, the development of various projects in this field has consistently been a priority for the government.



IMIDRO, as a major state-owned holding company in the country's mining sector, plays a key role in advancing these initiatives. The organization has outlined several programs to support the sector, including assisting contractors involved in mining exploration, upgrading the geographical information system (GIS) database to meet international standards, using new methods for exploring hidden and deep resources, and training the workforce needed for these operations.

