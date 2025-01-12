UAE Announces Plans To Reopen Embassy In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI/BEIRUT, Jan 12 (NNN-WAM/NNA) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced plans yesterday, to reopen its embassy in Lebanon, following a phone call between UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Lebanese counterpart, Joseph Aoun.

During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed extended his congratulations to Aoun on his recent election as president of Lebanon, expressing hope for his success in steering Lebanon towards development and stability.

“Now that the presidential are over, work at the UAE embassy in Beirut will begin as soon as possible,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting Lebanon, calling for strengthening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Aoun thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his support, and highlighted the UAE's significant role in assisting Lebanon at various levels.

He reiterated his commitment to fostering strong ties between the two countries, and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The UAE closed its embassy in Beirut in Oct, 2021.– NNN-WAM/NNA

