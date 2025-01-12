Met Office issues warning for arctic blast with snow, ice in UK

(MENAFN) The Met Office issued new warnings for snow and ice on Thursday as a cold snap is expected to bring temperatures as low as -16°C in some parts of the UK. The extreme weather is anticipated to create hazardous conditions, with several regions placed on high alert. Residents are advised to take caution, particularly in areas where the risk of icy roads and reduced visibility is significant.



A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place for northern Scotland until midnight on Thursday. The Met Office has cautioned that icy roads and low visibility will likely cause disruptions for commuters and travelers, urging everyone to exercise extra caution while traveling. This warning highlights the potential danger posed by the cold weather across various parts of the UK.



Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington also warned of the impact of the icy conditions on southwestern England, where sleet and snow are expected to blanket areas like Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, and Somerset. With temperatures remaining low, sleet or snow is expected to continue falling into the evening hours on Wednesday, adding to the challenges faced by residents in these regions.



In addition to the weather warnings, Manchester Airport had to temporarily close both of its runways early Wednesday due to significant snowfall. The airport confirmed that efforts were underway to clear the snow as quickly as possible, advising passengers to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight updates.

MENAFN12012025000045015839ID1109080371