U.S. stock markets end Wednesday’s session with mixed results

(MENAFN) U.S. stock markets ended on a mixed note Wednesday as investors weighed potential risks to the inflation outlook. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting highlighted concerns among Fed officials regarding inflationary pressures stemming from President-elect Donald Trump’s trade and immigration policies. The minutes indicated that risks to higher inflation were perceived to have increased.



Economic data released earlier in the day added to the mixed sentiment. The U.S. private sector saw employment growth of 122,000 in December, falling short of market expectations. However, the number of first-time unemployment claims dropped to 201,000 last week, the lowest level in 11 months and better than anticipated. This signaled continued strength in the labor market despite slower private-sector hiring.



On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 106.84 points, or 0.25 percent, closing at 42,635.20. The S&P 500 also posted a modest increase of 9.22 points, or 0.16 percent, ending at 5,918.25. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite slipped slightly by 10.80 points, or 0.05 percent, finishing at 19,478.88, reflecting a mixed performance across major indices.



In observance of a national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, the New York Stock Exchange will remain closed on Thursday. The closure honors Carter’s legacy following his recent passing.

MENAFN12012025000045015839ID1109080324