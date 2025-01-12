Sealine Season Attracts Large Number Of Visitors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The three-week multi activity experience Sealine Season being organised by Visit Qatar at Sealine Beach is attracting a large number of visitors.

“There is a large public turnout for the events and we are seeking to expand the place in the future to accommodate the growing demand,” said Mohammed Yousef Al Faridoni, from the Sealine Season project. Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, he said the season hosted various and unique sports tournaments and challenges for fans and lovers of various sports.

The Sealine Season at Sealine Beach is a three-week multi-activity experience running from January 3 to 27. The initiative is developed in collaboration with key government entities including the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Qatar Sports for All, and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.



The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change continues its efforts to promote sustainable ecotourism through its participation in the Sealine Season, as the event highlights the importance of protecting nature reserves and raising environmental awareness among community members.

The ministry has called on the public and private sectors to contribute to supporting efforts aimed at developing ecotourism and to participate in holding events that achieve a balance between tourism development and the protection of natural resources in nature reserves, beaches, islands, and meadows.

Sealine Beach offers visitors an unforgettable adventure amid Qatar's natural beauty.