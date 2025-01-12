Airasia Restarts Darwin-Bali Flights To Boost Tourism

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Jakarta: Indonesia AirAsia will reconnect the Northern Territory with Asia by resuming three direct flights per week between Darwin and Bali starting March 22, 2025.

These new services will offer over 1,000 seats per week through Darwin International Airport and Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport, providing a significant boost to and the local economy. The flights will also offer seamless, affordable connectivity between Darwin and Bali, making to other Asian destinations more accessible.

Indonesia AirAsia CEO Veranita Yosephine expressed excitement about the return to the Northern Territory, highlighting the added value and increased travel options for residents.

“Bali is now our largest hub in terms of flight capacity, driven by strong demand. These direct flights will cater to the enduring popularity of Bali as a destination for Australians, while offering great low-fare connections to over 130 destinations across the AirAsia Group network,” Veranita said.

“Passengers from Darwin can enjoy smooth connections via Bali to destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong, and Komodo Island."

In return, millions of travelers from across Asia will be welcomed to the Northern Territory, where they will explore iconic destinations such as Kakadu National Park, Arnhem Land, and other natural and cultural landmarks.

“We thank the Airport Development Group and the Northern Territory Government for their support in making these services a reality,” Veranita added.

Sandra de Kock, Executive General Manager of Airport Development Group, welcomed AirAsia's return to Darwin, noting strong local demand for flights to Bali.

“Territorians have been calling for more options to fly to Bali, and we're thrilled to deliver with the return of AirAsia,” Sandra said.“Bali has long been the number one holiday destination for Darwin residents, and these flights will undoubtedly lead to a surge in travelers heading to Indonesia. This partnership not only strengthens travel connections to Southeast Asia but also fosters cultural exchanges and business ties between the Northern Territory and our neighbors.”

Bagus Hendraning Kobarsih, Consul (Head of Post) at the Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia (Northern Territory), emphasized the positive impact of the new direct flight route.

“The establishment of this direct route between Denpasar and Darwin is a strategic initiative that will strengthen people-to-people ties and enhance the long-standing relationship between Indonesia and the Northern Territory,” said Bagus.“This connectivity will encourage tourism growth, foster deeper interactions, and create new business opportunities between Indonesia and the Northern Territory.”

Hon Robyn Cahill, Northern Territory Minister for Trade, Business, and Asian Relations, celebrated the resumption of direct flights.

“The return of AirAsia's direct flights between Darwin and Bali is fantastic news for both Territorians and visitors,” said Hon Cahill.“AirAsia's reputation as a leading low-cost carrier will instill confidence in both leisure and business travelers. The Northern Territory Government's reinstitution of the Office of Asian Relations underscores our commitment to improving access to northern markets for trade, investment, study, and skilled migration.”

Hon Marie-Clare Boothby, Northern Territory Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, also welcomed the return of Indonesia AirAsia.

“This is great news for the Territory's tourism industry,” said Minister Boothby.“As we rebuild our economy and restore our great lifestyle, we will continue to work with industry partners to develop new tourism products and promote our fantastic experiences."

