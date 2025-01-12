Many injuries in tram collision in Strasbourg, France, no critical injuries reported

(MENAFN) Authorities said that dozens of people were wounded in Saturday's collision among two trams in Strasbourg, eastern France, but none of them were critically hurt.



The incident happened in the afternoon in a tunnel that led to the station close to the main rail station in the city.



In line with René Cellier, director of the Bas-Rhin Fire and Rescue Service, another 100 individuals were evaluated for shock or tension, but they were not hurt.



Emergency services set up a large safety zone and sent out 130 firefighters and 50 rescue vehicles.



“Around 50 people are in a state of relative emergency, with injuries such as scalp wounds, clavicle fractures and knee sprains. But there are no critical injuries. It could have been much worse,” Cellier stated.



The exact reason of the clash was unknown but local media stated that one of the trams was reversing at the time.



Mayor Jeanne Barseghian, who went to the location, said that the incident as a “brutal collision” and stated her appreciation to emergency responders.



